У украинцев появился новый ударный беспилотник, летающий на расстояние до 3300 км

Ukraine 🇺🇦 has developed a Bayrakatar-like drone, named “Sokol-300” that can reach a range of 3300km and fly at an altitude of 12km, with a 300kg payload



It would be able to reach 80 of Russia’s 99 main air bases, including the long-range bombers stationed in Murmansk pic.twitter.com/SKs8c7lNjA