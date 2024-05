Удивительная свадьба: обоим молодоженам больше ста лет!

✨MAGICAL NEWS✨



Just look at 100-year-old Bernie Littman and 102-year-old Marjorie Fiterman. That forehead hug!



So, they had each been married — for more than 60 years.



Imagine being alone after all those years. But they moved on. And the two strangers ended up in a senior… pic.twitter.com/y7Es6uZBmJ