На US Open сыграли самый длинный за всю историю теннисный матч

INCREDIBLE. Daniel Evans, who is now outside the top 100, wins the last 6 games of the 5th set from 0-4 down in the 5th set and beats Karen Khachanov 6-7(6), 7-6(2), 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-4 in the longest match of the #USOpen history.



5h35.



