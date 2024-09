Футболист, два года назад отказавшийся играть с Россией, перешел в клуб страны-агрессора

Pjanic to undergo medical tomorrow before signing 1+1 deal (club option until May, €1m/year salary + performance-related bonuses)

Initiative of the club - supported by Nikolic

Pjanic rejected on Sunday & agreed on Monday

CSKA chose Pjanic over Yazici

