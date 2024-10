«Одна из самых знаковых певиц и композиторов XXI века»: голос Лизы Джеррард в музыке Ханса Циммера и не только

«She invited me to attend a Dead Can Dance concert at the Universal City Walk in Los Angeles in 2013», - Marcello De Francisci.

«Heh, yes believe it or not it was actually her 2007 solo tour, the first gig being at The Forum in our hometown of Melbourne. I was onstage performing with her, and it was all a blur and nerve-wracking as hell. I suppose it's fairly rare that I get to experience Lisa in concert as a concert-goer as such. I was a grunge kid growing up and wasn't that familiar with DCD and her solo works before meeting her. If I was a hardcore fan I suppose it would've made the job much harder!», - James Orr.

When and how did you start working together?

«I was invited to be a keyboard player for Dead Can Dance in 2012», - Jules Maxwell.

«In 2008 I was hired to rent my studio out to her by composer Patrick Cassidy and work as an recording engineer on a Universal TV show titled 'Kings' for MSNBC. Very shortly after she heard my music and asked me to join her on a few film scores», - Marcello De Francisci.