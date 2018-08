Названы опасности, которые могут вас подстерегать при проживании в гостинице

MAVRIXONLINE.COM - WORLDWIDE - Award-winning recording artist Justin Bieber celebrated his 21st birthday at OMNIA Nightclub at Caesars Place which also marked the grand opening. Just hours after getting Roasted on Comedy Central, the global phenomenon dashed to Vegas where he enjoyed lavish accommodations at the world’s first Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace. Bieber, who turned 21 on March 1st, stayed in this 10,300 square-foot Nobu Villa which is available as part of the Anthology Suites & Villa program for direct guest booking. The chart-topping sensation enjoyed sweeping views from the 4,700 square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking the center of the Las Vegas Strip. Other amenities include a dramatic media and game room, a custom billiards table, massage & steam rooms and exquisite decor throughout the Villa. Justin made an appearance on the red carpet opening of the OMNIA Nightclub. Photos courtesy of www.anthologysuites.com. Las Vegas, NV. March 15, 2015. Byline, credit, TV usage, web usage or linkback must read MAVRIXONLINE.COM/anthologysuites.com Failure to byline correctly will incur double the agreed fee. Tel: +1 305 542 9275.

