Фото и видео: недоношенный детеныш бегемота из американского зоопарка умилил соцсети

Сотрудники зоопарка в Цинциннати рассказали о первых шагах родившейся у них бегемотихи, которую назвали Фионой. Детеныш появился на свет на шесть недель раньше срока и больше недели оставался слабым.

На ролике, который зоопарк опубликовал в социальных сетях, видно, что Фиона чувствует себя значительно лучше и может держаться на ногах, пишет «Лента.ру».

Маленький гиппопотам быстро полюбился пользователям соцсетей. Только за день видео с Фионой в Instagram собрало около 25 тысяч просмотров. В комментариях к видеозаписи пользователи отмечают, что бегемотик очень мил, называют Фиону красавицей и желают скорейшего набора веса.

Работники зоопарка постоянно отчитываются относительно состояния здоровья новорожденного зверя. По последней информации, Фиона научилась пить из бутылочки и стремительно набирает вес, который уже приблизился к 37 килограммам.

КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ СЛОВАбегемотдетенышзоопаркогайосоциальные сетисша
