Фото и видео: недоношенный детеныш бегемота из американского зоопарка умилил соцсети

На ролике, который зоопарк опубликовал в социальных сетях, видно, что Фиона чувствует себя значительно лучше и может держаться на ногах, пишет «Лента.ру».
Encouraging news from hippo headquarters this morning. Fiona was active during the night and consumed a good amount of formula on her own! This video, taken by her animal care staff during the overnight shift, shows Fiona's first steps! Keep the positive vibes coming! #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #closeenoughtocare #hippo
Маленький гиппопотам быстро полюбился пользователям соцсетей. Только за день видео с Фионой в Instagram собрало около 25 тысяч просмотров. В комментариях к видеозаписи пользователи отмечают, что бегемотик очень мил, называют Фиону красавицей и желают скорейшего набора веса.
Работники зоопарка постоянно отчитываются относительно состояния здоровья новорожденного зверя. По последней информации, Фиона научилась пить из бутылочки и стремительно набирает вес, который уже приблизился к 37 килограммам.
Baby Fiona has a little more energy this morning and has shown some suckling response. Her care team received a package from the preemie team at Cincinnati Children's Hospital that included signed superhero capes, a pre-filled baby book, a stuffed hippo, a beautiful note and much more. Thank you! Many of you have asked what you can do to help. We ask that you consider making a donation to help with the cost of 24-hour-a-day critical care. Visit the link in bio to donate. #cincinnati #cincinnatizoo #hippo #closeenoughtocare