Фото: какими идеями можно воспользоваться в новом году, если пора менять интерьер кухни

Иногда люди заглядывают к соседям только для того, чтобы убедиться: их собственный дом гораздо лучше, пишет Kodu. Но посмотрите на эти кухни - наверняка вам захочется сделать у себя ремонт!
На веб-сайте thekitchn.com есть замечательные варианты кухонного дизайна. Наверняка вы возьмете их на вооружение, если планируете что-то обновить у себя дома.
Необычного в этой кухне, на первый взгляд, немного - стулья да лампы, но и этого хватило, чтобы помещение полностью преобразилось. Вопрос в другом: где найти такие вызывающие стулья?
И опять на помощь пришли стулья и лампы. В сущности, это отличная идея для переделки любой комнаты: достаточно одного-двух выразительных акцентов - и у вас новый интерьер.
На верхнем снимке хороший пример: достаточно поменять фартук - и у вас будет совсем другая кухня.
Хозяева этой кухни не ограничились покупкой новых стульев и потолочных ламп: цветовой акцент создан благодаря новому пестрому ковру.