Французские истребители пролетят над Таллинном на малой высоте

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 file photo, a French Mirage 2000D jet fighter takes off from Ovda airbase near Eilat, southern Israel, during the 2017 Blue Flag exercise. A French fighter jet carrying two pilots has disappeared from radar screens near the Swiss border. A French air force spokeswoman said the Mirage 2000D was last detected Wednesday in a snow-covered mountainous area between the Doubs and Jura regions (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)

ФОТО: Ariel Schalit / AP