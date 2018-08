Неудачливый борец попался на допинге

This photograph taken on February 7, 2018, shows the production of BEREG-KIT for drug and doping control, at Berlinger AG facility in Ganterschwil, which are scheduled to be used for the collection of urine samples at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said February 1, 2018, that it had confirmed that new generation drug-testing kits could be susceptible to tampering and recommended use of an older model at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics. With the Winter Games due to open on February 9, the International Olympic Committee had asked the agency to look into the matter after a laboratory in Cologne reported the newer bottles could be opened after being frozen. The glass containers had been touted as the next generation of sample bottles since being released last year, part of the ongoing effort to avoid a repeat of the Russian doping scandal that dogged the 2014 Winter Olympics and still reverberates today. But WADA said the older BEREG-KIT 2016 -- released for the Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro -- should be used instead. / AFP PHOTO / MICHELE LIMINA

