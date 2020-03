США распространили запрет на въезд из Европы на Великобританию и Ирландию

The Statue of Liberty is seen as the Cunard cruise liner RMS Queen Mary 2 arrives in New York after passing under the Verrazano bridge, finish line of The Bridge 2017, a transatlantic race between the cruise liner RMS Queen Mary 2 and the world's fastest Ultim trimarans from Saint-Nazaire to New York City on July 1, 2017. The Queen Mary 2, one of the world's largest passenger ships, sailed into New York at dawn Saturday ahead of a quartet of trimarans in a race that began on the French Atlantic coast.The event, dubbed "The Bridge 2017 Centennial", marks the first landing in France of US troops during World War I in June 1917. / AFP PHOTO / LOIC VENANCE

