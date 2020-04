США обошли Италию по количеству смертей от коронавируса

(200330) -- NEW YORK, March 30, 2020 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Comfort docks at Pier 90 in New York, the United States, on March 30, 2020. The U.S. Navy Ship (USNS) Comfort arrived in New York City on Monday, bringing 1,000 hospital beds to help relieve the city's overwhelmed hospital system amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Guang Yu/Xinhua) - -//CHINENOUVELLE_0826050/2003310850/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2003310854

