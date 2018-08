Huawei выпустила самый мощный процессор для флагманских смартфонов

(180518) -- TORONTO, May 18, 2018 (Xinhua) -- HUAWEI P20 Series smartphones are seen at the Eaton Centre in Toronto, Canada, May 17, 2018. The Chinese HUAWEI P20 Series smartphones are available for purchase with major mobile carriers in Canada starting Thursday. (Xinhua/Zou Zheng)(axy) (Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

ФОТО: Xinhua / Xinhua/Sipa USA