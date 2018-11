Без регги: ирландский клуб был вынужден убрать изображение Боба Марли с формы

We are delighted to reveal our 2019 away jersey. Designed by #Bohs in conjunction with our new kit suppliers O’Neills, it gives a nod to Dalymount's special place in the hearts of football and music fans. Available for pre-order in time for Christmas: store.bohemians.ie 📸s thanks to Wardublin.com @wardublin

A post shared by Bohemian FC (@bfcdublin) on Oct 23, 2018 at 3:37am PDT