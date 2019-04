Huawei неожиданно анонсировала свой первый автомобиль

January 11, 2019 - Warsaw, Poland - A mobile device with a Huawei logo is seen in this photo illustration on January 11, 2018. A Chinese employee of Huawei has been arrested in Poland on charges of espionage on behalf of the Chinese government. (Credit Image: © Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via ZUMA Press)

ФОТО: Jaap Arriens / ZUMAPRESS.com