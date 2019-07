Европу ожидает погодный коллапс: сначала зальет, а потом…

Children play with water jets to cool down and seek freshness in a public fountain on Place Antonin Poncet in Lyon during a severe heat wave on June 26, 2019. More than 81 departments in France have been put on alert due to the heat wave that is raging throughout France. France, Lyon, June 26, 2019//KONRADK_Lyonheatwave-003/1906261838/Credit:KONRAD K./SIPA/1906261840

ФОТО: KONRAD K./SIPA / KONRAD K./SIPA