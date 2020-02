В Китае зафиксирован резкий скачок заражений коронавирусом

BENGBU(ANHUI), Feb. 13, 2020 Health workers transfer a patient to Chen Xiaoliang's ambulance in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 12, 2020. Chen Xiaoliang is an ambulance driver at the emergency aid center in Bengbu. He volunteered to transfer COVID-19 patients after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Huang Bohan/Xinhua) (Credit Image: © Huang Bohan/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

