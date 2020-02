Boeing нашел в топливных баках 737 Max инородные предметы

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 29: The company logo hangs above an entrance to the headquarters of The Boeing Company on January 29, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Boeing said today that costs associated with grounding the 737 Max aircraft were likely to exceed $18 billion. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==

ФОТО: SCOTT OLSON/AFP