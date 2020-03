ФИФА попросит футболистов пойти на временное понижение зарплаты на 50% из-за кризиса

(191227) -- BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2019 (Xinhua) -- File photo taken on July 7, 2019 shows players of the United States celebrating during the awarding ceremony of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup at Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France. The United States national women's soccer team successfully defended their FIFA World Cup title on July 7, beating the Netherlands 2-0 in the final of the 2019 edition. Forward Megan Rapinoe was named the tournament's best player and top scorer. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)TOP 10 WORLD SPORTS NEWS EVENTS IN 2019 - Chen Yichen -//CHINENOUVELLE_XxjpbeE007228_20191227_PEPFN0A001/1912271412/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/1912271415

