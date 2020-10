Prime Minister @MarinSanna will let 16-year-old Aava Murto take her place for a day.



Prime Minister Marin will participate in the Girls Takeover event organised by @PlanGlobal on 7 October.#GirlsTakeover



Press release 👇https://t.co/1r4euRTzff pic.twitter.com/fqcW8YNl2c